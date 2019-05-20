Deer Hits Bicyclist During Popular Road Race In Rockland

A woman suffered a broken arm and leg after being hit by a deer while participating in a popular road race in the area.

Caroline Lepage, 48, of Quebec, was hit about 10 a.m., Sunday, May 19, while riding her bike northbound during the annual Gran Fondo Race on Route 9W near Boulderberg Road in Tomkins Cove, said Stony Point Police Lt. Daniel Hylas.

"The deer ran from her left and struck her broadside on her left side," Hylas said.

Police found her in a semi-conscious state and knew of the deer because of a witness who lives in the area and observed the impact, he added.

As EMS arrived Lepage began to regain consciousness. She was treated on the scene for a possible broken left arm and left leg and was transported to Westchester Medical Center as a precaution for head trauma but head injury not suspected because her helmet sustained very little damage, Hylas said.

Her French-speaking friends on the scene assisted in translation with police and emergency personnel.

The stretch of 9W is a gradual downslope so one can assume she was traveling at a fairly fast rate, he added.

The deer is said to have staggered off into the woods following the impact.

The annual 100-mile Gran Fondo race, which usually draws several thousand bicyclists, runs from the George Washington Bridge through Rockland County to Bear Mountain and back.

