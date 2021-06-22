Decomposed Body Found Along Hudson River Identified As Missing Man

A decomposing body found on the shores of the Hudson River has been identified by family members as that of a missing man.

The body of Andy Neiman was discovered on Thursday, June 17, in the area of Sunfish Cove along the shoreline, said the City of Poughkeepsie Police.

Neiman had been missing for nearly a month after he escaped from the ER at Midhudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie at 4 a.m. on Friday, May 21, morning due to a culmination of mental unwellness and psychosis after only arriving in the area the evening prior, said his sister Emily Asher Abramson.

Abramson said soon after he was admitted he regretted his decision and pleaded to get him out of the hospital, but the hospital's psych evaluation had deemed him unfit for the community, meaning he couldn’t leave.

"He sat for 14 hours awaiting a transfer to the psych unit, for which they had already received a room assignment. At 9 p.m. he went missing," she said. "He escaped the ER."

The police contacted Abramson to let her know at 9:30 p.m., but the hospital never called.

What followed was almost a month of searching including the hiring of drones and private detectives to help find her "beloved brother."

"Today (Saturday, June 19), I am writing the post I hoped I'd never had to," Abramson said. "Yesterday it was confirmed that the body found on the Hudson River shoreline in Poughkeepsie on Wednesday was indeed him. May your soul rest easy, Andy."

