North Rockland Daily Voice
North Rockland Daily Voice

Deaths Of Two Female Black Bears Found In Area Under Investigation

Zak Failla
Fuller Mountain Preserve in Warwick
Fuller Mountain Preserve in Warwick Photo Credit: File

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has launched an investigation into the deaths of two female black bears whose bodies were found in the Fuller Mountain Preservice in Warwick last week.

Members of the NYSDEC responded to the Conservation on Wednesday, Jan. 2, when the two bears were found in the park. Officials said the bears were then taken and transported to the DEC’s Wildlife Pathology Lab near Albany for evaluation.

No cause of death has been provided for the bears. It is not clear if foul play is suspected.

According to the New York Department of Environmental Conservation, “though rarely seen by most New Yorkers, black bears are valued by hunters, photographers, and wildlife watchers.

"Many people enjoy just knowing that bears are present in New York. For many, black bears symbolize wilderness and wildness, but increasingly, bears can be found in semi-rural environments, agricultural areas, and occasionally in urban centers.”

In the event of a bear sighting, officials offered a series of tips in case of a close encounter:

  • Remain calm and avoid sudden movements;
  • Give the bear plenty of room, allowing it to continue its activities undisturbed. If it changes its behavior, you are too close, back away;
  • If you see a bear, but it doesn't see you, detour quickly and quietly;
  • If it sees you, talk in normal tones and wave your arms;
  • If a bear pursues you, do not run. Throw a personal item on the ground. He may be distracted by this and allow you to slowly escape;
  • A standing bear is not always a sign of aggression. Many bears will stand to get a better view.

"If a bear is seen in your town or neighborhood, leave it alone. In most situations, if left alone and given an avenue for escape, the bear will usually wander back into more secluded areas," according to officials. "Keep dogs under control. Stay away from the bear and advise others to do the same. Do not approach the bear so as to take a photo or video. Often a bear will climb a tree to avoid people. A crowd of bystanders will only stress the bear and also add the risk that the bear will be chased into traffic or the crowd of people."

