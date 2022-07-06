Deadly Listeria Outbreak Spanning 10 States Linked To Ice Cream Brand, CDC Says

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says a listeria outbreak that killed one person and sickened 22 others across the nation has been linked to an ice cream brand.

Consumers who have Big Olaf Creamery brand ice cream at home should throw away any remaining product, says the CDC.

Big Olaf Creamery brand ice cream is sold only in Florida.

Among 10 people providing information related to the outbreak who did not live in Florida, eight traveled to Florida in the month before getting sick.

Big Olaf Creamery, based in Sarasota, Florida, is voluntarily contacting retail locations to recommend against selling their ice cream products until further notice, according to the CDC.

"Clean and disinfect any areas and equipment that may have touched Big Olaf ice cream products, including ice cream scoops and other serving utensils," the CDC added.

For a breakdown of cases by state, click here.

