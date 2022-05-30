Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Sites

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Suspect Nabbed After Woman Is Fatally Stabbed In Residential Neighborhood In Region
News

Daytime Closure For Route 9W To Last Weeks, DOT Says

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Route 9W in Ulster County
Route 9W in Ulster County Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Motorists in the Hudson Valley will have to contend with daytime lane closures for weeks on Route 9W as crews begin work on a gas main installation.

The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) announced that in Ulster County, there will be closures on the roadway beginning on Tuesday, May 31 in the Town of Saugerties.

According to the NYSDOT, the closure will be in both directions between Cedar Street and Washington Street daily between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. through Friday, June 10.

Officials said that the closures are necessary to accommodate a gas main installation.

During construction work, NYSDOT officials said that motorists can expect delays in the area and they have been advised to follow the posted detour that will utilize Washington Avenue, Division Street, and Cedar Street in Saugerties.

“Motorists are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones,” officials noted. “Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. 

“Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver's license.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.