Dashcam Video Shows Driver Saving School Kids Stuck On Rockland Roadway

A Good Samaritan in Rockland County came to the rescue of some kids who found themselves in a potentially dangerous situation.

Following last week’s snowstorm, more than a foot of snow piled up on some sidewalks in Monsey, making it more difficult to travel by foot.

On Friday, Dec. 18, Lipa Rubin was stopped on Main Street near Orchard Street to allow two children to be dismissed from a school bus, one of whom struggled climbing a snowbank to get to the sidewalk as the bus drove off and traffic began flowing again.

Rubin could be heard on the dashcam shouting and honking his horn for the cars in the opposite lane to stop before he darted in his vehicle across the roadway to block traffic behind the child.

After stopping traffic, Rubin proceeded to get out of his car and helped the kid to a safe spot on the sidewalk before getting back into his vehicle. It is unclear why the bus driver - which belongs to Chestnut Ridge Transportation - dropped the child off in such a precarious spot on the busy roadway.

Rubin could not be immediately reached for comment late on Monday morning.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.