Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
News

Dangerous Discovery: 157 Snakes, Many Poisonous, Found At Area Home

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Wagler's Pit Viper (Tropidolaemus Wagleri)
Wagler's Pit Viper (Tropidolaemus Wagleri) Photo Credit: Viper76

Law enforcement officials found 157 snakes in a city of Newburgh home after the owner was treated for a poisonous snake bite at an area hospital.

The snakes were found Tuesday, June 4, when the Department of Environmental Conservation along with DEC police and members of the Bureau of Environmental Crimes Investigation unit executed a search warrant at a residence in the city of Newburgh after being alerted by Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx that a man had been bitten by a poisonous snake, said Maureen Wren, with the DEC.

The unidentified man was treated at the hospital Sunday, June 2, after being bitten by a venomous Asian pit viper he owned. He received five doses of antivenom and was released on Monday.

At his residence, ECOs discovered 157 snakes in the basement. The man did not have a license to possess any of the snakes, DEC said.

"Venomous snakes are illegal to possess in the state of New York without a license and are only licensed for educational or exhibition purposes," they added.

Bronx Zoo staff members were on site Tuesday assisting ECOs inventory and remove the snakes from the home, and the snakes will be kept at the zoo in the interim.

More information will be released when it becomes available as the case remains under investigation.

If you witness an environmental crime or believe a violation of environmental law occurred, please call the DEC Division of Law Enforcement hotline at 1-844-332-3267.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.