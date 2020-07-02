Damaging Wind Gusts Knock Out Power To Thousands In Area

Thousands of Hudson Valley residents lost power as wind gusts reaching upwards of 65 mph sent power lines flying.

As of 3:15 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7, 2,709 NYSEG outages were reported in Putnam County, with all in Carmel.

Sixty of Orange & Rockland utility customers in Orange County were reporting outages, 56 of 118,804 in Rockland County and one in Sullivan. Additionally, 28 Central Hudson customers in Dutchess County were left in the dark, as well as 10 in Ulster and 5 in Orange County.

Just one NYSEG customer in Orange County and eight in Ulster County were reporting outages.

Thousands were reporting outages in Westchester.

A wind warning will be in effect until 7 p.m. in the region.

