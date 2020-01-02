Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
date 2020-01-02

Dad Killed In Double-Fatal I-287 Crash Was Taking Son, Friends To Game

Joe Lombardi
One 17-year-old killed in the wrong-way I-287 crash was a senior Ardsley High School student-athlete, as is another teen who was seriously injured.
One 17-year-old killed in the wrong-way I-287 crash was a senior Ardsley High School student-athlete, as is another teen who was seriously injured. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A father from Westchester was taking his son and two friends to a Jewish league basketball game when the BMW they were aboard was involved in a wrong-way crash on I-287.

Jordan Wachtell, 57, of Ardsley, was driving a 2018 BMW 330CI when it was struck by a 2006 Jeep, operated by Jaime Paucar, 50, of Amawalk, traveling westbound in the eastbound lane around 8:30 p.m. in Harrison on Thursday, Jan. 30, state police said.

The crash caused the Jeep to roll over and come to rest on the center median guide rail, according to police.

Wachtell was pronounced dead at the scene. Passenger Eric Goldberg, 17, of Ardsley, was pronounced dead while being transported to Westchester Medical Center, said police.

Two other 17-year-old passengers in the BMW, Wachtell's son, Preston, and Jack Rosen, of White Plains, were both seriously injured and transported to Westchester Medical Center, police said.

Goldberg was a senior student-athlete at Ardsley High School, where Preston Wachtell is also in the 12th grade.

"We are all deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic death of Eric Goldberg," the Ardsley Union Free School District said in a statement. "The family appreciates all of the love and support from the community."

Eric Goldberg's funeral will be held Sunday, Feb. 2 at 10 a.m. at Weinstein Memorial Chapel in Yonkers.

Burial will be on Long Island - information to be distributed at the funeral.

