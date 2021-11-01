Cupcakes Recalled Due To Possible Contamination With Metal Mesh Wire

A company is recalling packs of cupcakes because they might be contaminated with tiny fragments of metal mesh wire.

Flowers Foods, Inc. announced on Sunday, Oct. 31, that it is recalling the Tastykake multi-pack cupcakes after receiving notification from a vendor that they could be contaminated.

The recalled products were distributed in New York, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington DC and West Virginia, the company said.

No injuries have been linked to the recalled products, Flowers Foods said.

The following products are included in the recall:

Those who purchased the products are advised not to consume them, and they should discard them or return them to the place of purchase for a refund.

Learn more about the recall here.

