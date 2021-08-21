Cuomo's Attorney Makes New Attempt To Discredit Accusers, Prompting NY AG To Respond

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo isn’t going down quietly.

Cuomo’s personal attorney, Rita Glavin, held a public briefing on Friday, Aug. 20, citing “inaccuracies" in the New York State Attorney General’s independent investigation that found him complicit in sexually harassing 11 women.

Glavin reiterated multiple claims she previously made in two other public briefings regarding Cuomo’s accusers, and stated that Attorney General Letitia James’ report was incomplete.

She further claimed that she has not been given access to all investigative materials despite requests to the Assembly Judiciary Committee and AG.

According to Glavin, she plans to press for the 168-page report to be amended based on a submission of new evidence on the governor’s behalf, including images that allegedly prove Cuomo’s innocence.

Cuomo announced his resignation on Tuesday, Aug. 10, which will officially take effect at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 23, when Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul takes over.

During her briefing, which was held on the same day movers were seen clearing out the Executive Mansion in Albany, Glavin targeted several of Cuomo’s accusers, pointing out small discrepancies in certain claims, including one where a woman said Cuomo touched her with her right hand, when it was in fact, his left.

“Here we go again. Abandoned and alone, Cuomo uses his last few days on the job to take care of himself rather than New York, and resorts to his old tactics,” an attorney for the accuser said in a released statement.

“He gaslights and attacks the women who were brave enough to stand up to him and speak the truth.”

Glavin also went after former Cuomo aide Charlotte Bennett, who was one of the initial accusers.

“We have been given some new information that pertains to miss Bennett, that relates to her credibility,” Glavin said. “I will not get into what the information is out of respect for Ms. Bennett.”

Glavin also targeted other accusers in Brittany Commisso and Lindsey Boylan, who have been outspoken against the governor following the announcement of his resignation.

According to Glavin, the report lacks fairness by failing to provide evidence that painted the governor in a favorable light. She also said that the report fails to identify certain witnesses and members of his staff who spoke favorably about Cuomo and his conduct.

Following Glavin’s briefing, a spokesperson for James’ office said that the independent investigation was “exhaustive, thorough, and without outside influence, period.”

“Given the multiple, ongoing criminal investigations into the governor’s conduct, it would not be appropriate to respond further to these baseless attacks,” she stated. "The 168-page report and additional 486 pages of exhibits clearly corroborate the experiences of the complainants, yet the governor and his aides continue to undermine those who seek to expose this dangerous conduct.

“We cannot allow survivors of sexual harassment to be further traumatized by these continued attacks, lies, and conspiracy theories.”

