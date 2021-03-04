Cuomo Says Administration Can Juggle Investigations, Governing Amid New Calls To Resign

In his first news conference since sexual harassment allegations were made against him, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that he and his administration are capable of juggling the sexual harassment and nursing home allegations against him while staying in office.

“We have a full plate," Cuomo said on Wednesday, March 3. "We’re recovering from COVID, rebuilding, we have a teetering New York City, a terrible financial picture, and we have to do vaccines.

"So no (I’m not resigning). I’m going to do the job the people of the state elected me to do.”

Despite Cuomo's steadfast intention to stay in office, more New York lawmakers have made the rounds calling for his resignation.

"As subordinates to the Governor, the sexual harassment described by Lindsey and Charlotte is harrowing," State Sen. James Skoufis of the Hudson Valley said in a statement. "The photo of Anna's face, bearing unmistakable terror, is haunting."

"For these reasons, I cannot in good conscience wait for a months-long inquiry by the Attorney General to run its course. I have seen sufficient evidence to conclude that, beyond a reasonable doubt, the Governor's behavior represents a pattern of abuse that deems him unfit for office. Governor Cuomo must resign."

Assemblyman Tom Abinanti added: "He must spare New York the continued shame of having a governor whose actions evidence his clear disrespect for women. He no longer commands the respect necessary to lead New York."

