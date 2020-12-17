Cuomo Provides State Of New York In Snowstorm Aftermath

Two died and thousands were left without power in New York in the aftermath of Wednesday’s snowstorm, which dumped more than two feet in some parts of the state.

During a press briefing held in Ulster County, in Kingston, on Thursday, Dec. 17, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo provided an update on how the state was handling the fallout from the storm as crews continued working to make repairs and clear roads.

Cuomo said that utility crews responded to approximately 9,100 power outages, and police said there were more than 600 vehicle crashes. Two storm-related deaths were also reported, though the governor didn’t specify where the fatalities happened.

According to Cuomo, some parts of the state got more than two feet of snow, while some parts of the Hudson Valley saw upwards of 15 inches. He said that other areas, including New York City and Long Island, only saw a few inches.

Cuomo said that there is still snow falling in some parts of New York, which could see another four to five inches falling before the storefront moves out early on Thursday afternoon.

“This is a serious condition, so stay home if you can,” Cuomo said while declaring a State of Emergency for 18 counties statewide. “I’ve been all around today, and it is not safe, so you shouldn’t be out there if you don’t have to be out there.”

