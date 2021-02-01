Cuomo Declares State Of Emergency In Rockland County

With New York combating the first big snowstorm of 2021, Gov. Andrew Cuomo has declared a state of emergency in the Hudson Valley.

On Monday, Feb. 1, Cuomo declared a state of emergency in Sullivan, Ulster, Dutchess, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Westchester, and three other New York counties as several more inches of snow are expected to fall over the course of the late morning and afternoon.

Cuomo also cautioned that the Long Island Expressway, I-84, and other major roadways could face travel bans if snowfall rates reach a rate of two to three inches per hour. A travel advisory has also been issued for portions of the Long Island Railroad and Metro-North.

Anyone who plans on traveling has been advised to do so with caution and seek to arrive at their destination before noon on Monday.

“This storm is no joke and the main concern right now is that the expected snowfall rate of two inches per hour this afternoon creates an extremely dangerous situation on our roadways," Cuomo said.

The governor cautioned that the storm “is expected to be a long-duration event” with snow spreading from downstate north through Wednesday, Feb. 3. The highest snowfall totals are expected on Long Island, New York City, and in the Hudson Valley.

Snowfall rates are expected to increase to between one and three inches per hour late on Monday morning as the storm progresses northward with wind gusts approaching 50 mph in the Hudson Valley.

"When snow is falling that quickly, it makes it very difficult for plows to keep up with it,” Cuomo said. “I want New Yorkers to hear me loud and clear - stay home and off the roads and if you must travel, get where you're going before noon, and expect to remain home for some time. We've been through this before and we will get through it again.”

