CT Woman, NY Man Apprehended In $1 Million Heist

Two people are accused of orchestrating a million-dollar heist that targeted a victim's residences on Long Island and in New York City.

Raymond Bouderau, age 49, of Manhattan, and 57-year-old Jacqueline Jewett, of Westbrook, in Middlesex County, Connecticut, were arrested for the burglaries, which happened in September, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

“Life is not like the movies," Tierney said. "These defendants thought it would be a good idea to pull a ‘heist’ wherein they secretly gathered criminal intelligence about their wealthy target, orchestrated unlawful intrusions into two locations and made off with well over a million dollars in proceeds."

The investigation began on Tuesday, Sept. 27, after the Sag Harbor Police Department and New York State Police received a report of a burglary at a victim's home in Sag Harbor, Tierney said.

The burglary reportedly happened on Sunday, Sept. 25, when the victim was out of town.

Police found that the suspects entered the residence through a basement window, and the electricity to portions of the home had been cut, the DA's Office said.

The home was ransacked, and investigators found that more than $1 million in proceeds, such as cash, jewelry, wine, firearms, and more, had been stolen, Tierney reported.

Investigators later discovered that the victim's second residence in Manhattan had also been burglarized on Sept. 25, the DA's Office said.

After reviewing surveillance video and license plate reader data, police found that a pickup truck registered to Bouderau was in Sag Harbor and Manhattan and the time of the burglaries, Tierney said.

Police found that Bouderau and Jewett targeted the victim because she was dating Jewett's ex-paramour, according to the announcement.

Jewett accessed her ex's Apple iCloud data to gain information about the victim and learned of valuable possessions in the victim's home, Tierney said.

The defendants also knew that the victim would be away during the time they planned to commit the burglaries, the DA's Office said.

On Wednesday, Nov. 30, authorities executed a search warrant at Bouderau's home and revealed many of the proceeds from the Sag Harbor burglary, including an AR-15 and a large amount of stolen wine, Tierney said. They also found about 750 grams of suspected ketamine, according to the DA's Office.

When Jewett was questioned, she made admissions about her role in the burglaries, the DA's Office said.

Tierney said Bouderau was charged with:

First-degree grand larceny

Two counts of second-degree burglary

Fourth-degree conspiracy

Jewett was charged with first-degree grand larceny and second-degree burglary, the DA's Office reported.

Bouderau was ordered to be held without bail and Jewett's bail was set at $200,000 cash, with $400,00 set as a bond alternative, and $650,000 set as a partially secured bond alternative, according to the report.

