Crashes Double After Clocks ‘Fall Back’ For Daylight Saving Time, Warns AAA

As the hour to "Fall Back" for Daylight Saving Time arrives, experts are warning that the time change causes an increase in crashes.

Crashes double after the time change, AAA says.

AAA compared 2018 data with the number of motor vehicle and pedestrian-related crashes in the two weeks before and after daylight saving time ended. Eastern Standard Time takes effect at 2 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 3 and runs through March 8, 2020.

Drivers and pedestrians alike should beware of the 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.weekday "witching hour,” AAA says.

“Driving in the dark poses many more hazards so drivers need to be especially attentive on the way home from work," AAA said.

Concentration and decision-making could be affected by time changes, according to AAA.

Drowsy driving is responsible for more than 6,400 deaths annually in the United States, according to the National Sleep Foundation.

“Even though we feel we're getting an extra hour of sleep, our internal body clocks are affected,” AAA noted. “It’s important drivers prepare and make lifestyle adjustments.”

Drivers are encouraged to maintain a safe driving distance and be well-rested when driving.

