Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
News

Crashes Double After Clocks ‘Fall Back’ For Daylight Saving Time, Warns AAA

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
As the time to "Fall Back" for Daylight Saving Time arrives, experts are warning that the time change causes an increase in crashes.
As the time to "Fall Back" for Daylight Saving Time arrives, experts are warning that the time change causes an increase in crashes. Photo Credit: Nick Ramundo

As the hour to "Fall Back" for Daylight Saving Time arrives, experts are warning that the time change causes an increase in crashes.

Crashes double after the time change, AAA says.

AAA compared 2018 data with the number of motor vehicle and pedestrian-related crashes in the two weeks before and after daylight saving time ended. Eastern Standard Time takes effect at 2 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 3 and runs through March 8, 2020.

Drivers and pedestrians alike should beware of the 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.weekday "witching hour,”  AAA says.

“Driving in the dark poses many more hazards so drivers need to be especially attentive on the way home from work," AAA said.

Concentration and decision-making could be affected by time changes, according to AAA.

Drowsy driving is responsible for more than 6,400 deaths annually in the United States, according to the National Sleep Foundation.

“Even though we feel we're getting an extra hour of sleep, our internal body clocks are affected,” AAA noted. “It’s important drivers prepare and make lifestyle adjustments.”

Drivers are encouraged to maintain a safe driving distance and be well-rested when driving.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.