Coyote Warning Issued In Rockland Following Several Sightings

Spring is here, and so are coyotes in Rockland County, according to local residents who reported recent sightings in Haverstraw, Nyack and Orangetown.

An alert has been issued by local law enforcement agencies following several sightings in and around Rockland County as the weather heats up.

Over the weekend, a resident in West Nyack said she spotted a coyote on Germonds Road running toward the front door of a local house.

“We have been made aware of coyote sightings in the area of Kinsman Lane in Garnerville,” police in Haverstraw stated. “Please be alert if you have children and small pets in the area.”

According to officials, “during this time of year, we tend to have an increase in coyote sightings. From March to May, coyotes typically have their pups and begin to look for more food. It’s important to know that coyotes are not exclusively nocturnal.”

“With the onset of warmer weather, many resident coyotes will set up dens for pups that will arrive this spring. Coyotes are well adapted to suburban and even some urban environments, but for the most part they will avoid contact with people.

“However, conflicts with people and pets may result as coyotes tend to be territorial around den sites during the spring through mid-summer period as they forage almost constantly to provide food for their young.”

