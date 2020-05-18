Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Rockland Daily Voice
North Rockland Daily Voice

News

COVID-Related Layoffs Affect Thousands In Hudson Valley

Zak Failla
Thousands of workers in the Hudson Valley have been laid off amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Nearly a dozen companies in the Hudson Valley were forced to lay off or furlough more than 2,500 employees, according to information from the New York State Department of Labor’s Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN).

Employers in Westchester, Orange, Rockland, Sullivan, Ulster, Dutchess, and Orange counties all made filings, according to the Department of Labor.

The largest reported to the state labor department is MGM Yonkers, doing business as Empire City Casino, which laid off more than 900 people due to the closing of the casino during New York Pause.

Other impacted businesses were YMCA locations, hotels, spas, car washes, school bus companies, hospitality resorts, and Planned Parenthood.

A complete list of WARN notices from the New York State Department of Labor can be found here.

