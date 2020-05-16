COVID-19: Westchester, Suffolk Can Resume Elective Surgeries; Horse Racing Tracks To Reopen

Horse racing tracks across New York State and Watkins Glen International Racetrack will be allowed to open without fans amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Those openings will be effective as of Monday, June 1. The state will issue guidance on how they can open safely reopen in the coming week.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo also announced at his news briefing on Saturday, May 16 that two more counties -- Westchester and Suffolk -- are now eligible to resume elective surgeries and ambulatory care.
Cuomo previously announced that the state will allow elective outpatient treatments to resume in counties and hospitals without significant risk of COVID-19 surge in the near term, and a total of 49 counties can now resume elective surgeries.
"The numbers have been steadily decreasing and we're now right about where we were when we started, but we want to make sure we don't go back to the hell that we've gone through," Cuomo said. "We have a smart phased reopening plan that has been reviewed by experts, and half of the state is in the process of reopening.
"Now we're getting a little more nuanced in our analysis and starting to look for economic activities that we can start without crowds and gatherings - in this state we can do that with horse racing tracks and car racing at Watkins Glen and we're going to do that starting June 1."
Cuomo also called on the U.S. Senate to pass the "HEROES" coronavirus relief bill that was passed by the House Friday night, May 15.
The bill includes $500 billion for states and $375 billion for locals; Medicaid funding for the most vulnerable; increased SNAP food assistance; 100 percent FEMA federal assistance; funding for testing; and repeals SALT to help states most affected by COVID-19.
New breakdown of cases by county
A total of 2,419 additional cases of novel coronavirus have brought the statewide total to 348,232 confirmed cases in New York State.
The breakdown is as follows, with total positive cases on the second under the county's name and new positives on the third line of each entry:
Albany
1,572 total positive cases
34 new positive cases
Allegany
44
0
Broome
413
23
Cattaraugus
65
1
Cayuga
63
2
Chautauqua
48
3
Chemung
134
1
Chenango
115
2
Clinton
91
6
Columbia
338
5
Cortland
34
1
Delaware
68
1
Dutchess
3,527
29
Erie
4,867
85
Essex
32
0
Franklin
18
1
Fulton
148
3
Genesee
178
3
Greene
211
2
Hamilton
5
0
Herkimer
91
4
Jefferson
71
0
Lewis
13
1
Livingston
107
1
Madison
258
2
Monroe
2,192
101
Montgomery
75
3
Nassau
39,033
169
Niagara
770
27
NYC
191,600
1,243
Oneida
751
38
Onondaga
1,469
29
Ontario
139
6
Orange
9,879
54
Orleans
163
16
Oswego
83
3
Otsego
67
0
Putnam
1,127
6
Rensselaer
438
10
Rockland
12,688
51
Saratoga
423
2
Schenectady
613
10
Schoharie
47
0
Schuyler
8
0
Seneca
50
1
St. Lawrence
192
0
Steuben
233
2
Suffolk
37,942
223
Sullivan
1,217
28
Tioga
112
2
Tompkins
138
2
Ulster
1,537
26
Warren
228
0
Washington
218
1
Wayne
92
1
Westchester
32,097
154
Wyoming
78
1
Yates
22
0
