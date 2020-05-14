Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Rockland Daily Voice
COVID-19: Westchester Approaches 32,000 Cases, Fatalities Dropping

Zak Failla
The Westchester County COVID-19 map as of Thursday, May 14, 2020. Photo Credit: Westchester County
May 14: Westchester County Executive George Latimer Gives COVID-19 Update from Westchester County Emergency Child Care Drop in Center
May 14: Westchester County Executive George Latimer Gives COVID-19 Update from Westchester County Emergency Child Care Drop in Center Video Credit: Official Westchester Gov Videos

Nearly 32,000 Westchester residents have tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19), though the hospitalization, infection, and mortality rate continue to drop.

As of Thursday, May 14, 118,022 Westchester residents have been tested for COVID-19, with 31,792 (26.9 percent) testing positive for the virus. Since the outbreak hit the county in early March, 1,256 Westchester residents have died from COVID-19.

“The number of fatalities has been dropping dramatically night after night after night, which is encouraging to see,” Westchester County Executive George Latimer said during his daily COVID-19 briefing from the Westchester County Child Care Emergency Drop Center on Thursday. “It continues to be a trend, and it’s important to note that nothing has spiked or changed.

“There has been a steady decline over the past three weeks, without showing a new increase in infections or hospitalizations,” he added.

A breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Westchester, by municipality, according to the county’s Department of Health:

  • Yonkers: 6,576 (469 active);
  • New Rochelle: 2,788 (187);
  • Mount Vernon: 2,558 (192);
  • White Plains: 1,672 (128);
  • Port Chester: 1,113 (135);
  • Greenburgh: 1,074 (70);
  • Ossining Village: 986 (95);
  • Peekskill: 830 (128);
  • Cortlandt: 737 (93);
  • Yorktown: 567 (28);
  • Mount Pleasant: 541 (22);
  • Eastchester: 435 (31);
  • Harrison: 376 (24);
  • Mamaroneck Village: 370 (34);
  • Sleepy Hollow: 356 (31);
  • Scarsdale: 347 (5);
  • Dobbs Ferry: 293 (47);
  • Tarrytown: 268 (22);
  • Mount Kisco: 254 (36);
  • Bedford: 229 (20);
  • Somers: 227 (36);
  • Elmsford: 189 (28);
  • North Castle: 188 (12);
  • Rye City: 185 (10);
  • Rye Brook: 171 (12);
  • New Castle: 167 (6);
  • Mamaroneck Town: 166 (9);
  • Pelham: 162 (9);
  • Croton-on-Hudson: 158 (9);
  • Ossining Town: 146 (9);
  • Tuckahoe: 127 (3);
  • North Salem: 115 (20);
  • Hasitngs-on-Hudson: 110 (2);
  • Pleasantville: 109 (5);
  • Pelham Manor: 102 (1);
  • Lewisboro: 94 (12);
  • Ardsley: 89 (5);
  • Briarcliff Manor: 88 (9);
  • Irvington: 64 (4);
  • Larchmont: 64 (4);
  • Bronxville: 62 (1);
  • Buchanan: 34 (2);
  • Pound Ridge: 26 (1).

According to the state Department of Health, as of Wednesday, May 14, 1,298,757 New Yorkers have now been tested for COVID-19, with 343,051 testing positive. Statewide, there have been 22,170 COVID-19-related fatalities.

