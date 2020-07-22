Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Rockland Daily Voice
North Rockland Daily Voice

COVID-19: Wegmans Sets Opening Date For New Store In Hudson Valley

Zak Failla
Wegmans will open its first Westchester store in Harrison. Photo Credit: Contributed
A look at the Wegmans under construction at its location off interstates I-287 and I-684 in Westchester. Photo Credit: Contributed
Prior to construction, the space on Corporate Park Drive in Harrison was an office park. Photo Credit: Google Maps

After having its June opening delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the latest Wegmans supermarket has now set a new grand opening date.

Wegmans will officially open its first Westchester location at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 5 on Corporate Park Drive near I-287, I-684 and the Hutchinson River Parkway in Harrison.

When it opens, the new 121,000 square-foot store will offer a variety of restaurant-prepared foods, including The Burger Bar, fresh salads, sandwiches, kids meals, soup, sides, and beer and wine by the glass.

The new grocery store will include nearly three dozen registers, hundreds of designated parking spots, and has been outfitted with measures designed to stop any spread of COVID-19.

Wegmans will be limiting the number of customers in the store at any given time to maintain social distancing. Online ordering, curbside pickup, and delivery will soon be available for customers.

“Every year, one of the things we look forward to most is opening our new stores and the opportunity to get to know and serve our newest communities,” the company said in a statement. “Faced with the coronavirus pandemic, the opportunity to serve the needs of these communities is more important than ever, and we are committed to opening the three stores planned for this year.”

