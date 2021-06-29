COVID-19: Vaccinated Hudson Valley Resident Tests Positive For Delta Variant

A vaccinated New York resident has tested positive for the Delta strain of COVID-19.

The positive result in the Hudson Valley resident was confirmed Monday, June 28 in Ulster County.

The strain, first detected in India in December 2020, now makes up 90 percent of new cases in the United Kingdom and 20 percent of new cases in the United States.

Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan said word came from the New York State Health Department and that the person has recovered.

"This incident is a critical reminder that while we have made great strides in fighting this virus, we are not out of the woods yet," Ryan said. "I ask that all residents remain vigilant and proactive to blunt any further spread of the virus.

"We are happy to report that the positive resident has since recovered, the fact that they were vaccinated likely spared them from the worst impacts of the variant.

"I encourage everyone to continue to get vaccinated and we must continue to take all precautions necessary, even if you are vaccinated, to stop any further spread of COVID-19."

With more than half of the United States population not yet fully vaccinated, health officials are concerned that regions with the lowest percentages of those vaccinated could see spikes in cases, especially in the fall and winter.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.