COVID-19: US Sees Surge Of Cases Among Children; Here's Latest Data

With children back in the classroom and activities moving indoors as the calendar turns to the holiday season, the US has seen a spike in new COVID-19 cases among children that are causing concerns.

According to a new report, in the past week, more than 122,000 COVID-19 cases were reported among minors, marking a 22 percent increase from approximately two weeks ago.

The numbers represent the 14th straight week that child COVID-19 cases topped 100,000, despite the vaccine becoming more readily available for those between the ages of 5 and 12, though the number has dropped since peaking at 252,000 per week in early September.

“At this time, it appears that severe illness due to COVID-19 is uncommon among children,” researchers said.

"However, there is an urgent need to collect more data on longer-term impacts of the pandemic on children, including ways the virus may harm the long-term physical health of infected children, as well as its emotional and mental health effects.

As of Thursday, Nov. 11, the American Academy of Pediatrics was reporting more than 6.6 million COVID-19 cases in children since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

Despite the vaccine becoming available to children, the numbers are expected to continue rising over the winter due to larger indoor gatherings amongst friends and family during the holiday season.

“If you get vaccinated and your family's vaccinated, you can feel good about enjoying a typical Thanksgiving, Christmas with your family and close friends,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said this week.

“But when you're with your family at home, goodness, enjoy it with your parents, your children, your grandparents. There's no reason not to do that."

