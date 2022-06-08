Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
date 2022-06-08

COVID-19: Updated Vaccine Boosts Protection Against Omicron, Moderna Says

Nicole Valinote
Moderna COVID-19 vaccine
Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Photo Credit: Pixabay/mufidpwt

Biotechnology company Moderna announced its goal to release an updated booster vaccine this summer after data analysis showed the booster's superior protection against the Omicron variant compared to its original vaccine. 

The company said in an announcement on Wednesday, June 8, that data analysis shows that its Omicron-containing bivalent COVID vaccine shows superior neutralizing antibody response against Omicron one month after administration compared to its original vaccine.

Moderna said the side effects of the new booster dose are comparable to a booster dose of its original vaccine as well.

"Looking at these data alongside the durability we saw with our first bivalent booster candidate, mRNA-1273.211, we anticipate more durable protection against variants of concern with mRNA-1273.214, making it our lead candidate for a Fall 2022 booster," said Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna. "We are submitting our preliminary data and analysis to regulators with the hope that the Omicron-containing bivalent booster will be available in the late summer.

"Taken together, our bivalent booster candidates demonstrate the power of Moderna's mRNA platform to develop vaccines that meet immediate, global public health threats."

