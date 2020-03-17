Contact Us
COVID-19: Two Postal Service Workers Test Positive In Hudson Valley

Zak Failla
Two postal employees in White Plains tested positive for COVID-19.
Two postal employees in White Plains tested positive for COVID-19.

The United States Postal Service issued assurances to that mail is safe from the spread of the novel strain of the coronavirus after two postal workers tested COVID-19 positive in Westchester.

One employee at the Westchester Processing and Distribution Center in White Plains has been placed in self-quarantine, and a second hospitalized after testing positive for coronavirus, though there is no evidence the virus can be spread through the mail.

The USPS said that the situation is being monitored, and a cleaning service was contracted to sanitize not just the White Plains facility, but all mail facilities.

According to the USPS, there is no evidence that coronavirus can be spread through the mail.

“Currently, we are not experiencing operational impacts as a result of the COVID-19 epidemic and we are using this time to review/revise our contingency plans should they be needed,” the postal service wrote in a statement on its website. “Regarding the importation of packages, the CDC states there is likely very low risk that the COVID-19 can be spread from products or packaging shipped from China, because of poor survivability of coronaviruses on surfaces.

“Also, according to the CDC, there currently is no evidence to support the transmission of coronavirus associated with imported goods; and there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States associated with imported goods.”

