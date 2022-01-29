COVID-19: Two NY Nurses Accused Of Forging Vaccine Cards For Profit

Two New York nurses are accused of making substantial profits by forging COVID-19 vaccination cards.

The two are Long Island residents Julie DeVuono, age 49, the owner of Wild Child Pediatric Healthcare in Amityville, and an employee at the facility, 44-year-old Marissa Urraro.

Suffolk County Police said they charged $220 for adults and $85 for children "per false entry."

“As nurses, these two individuals should understand the importance of legitimate vaccination cards as we all work together to protect public health,” said Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney K. Harrison. “This is another example of great investigative police work by the SCPD, and I commend District Attorney Tierney for his partnership.”

They've both been charged with felony forgery. DeVuono was also charged with offering a false instrument for filing.

Further details on the case have not yet been released by police.

According to CBS New York, around $1 million was seized in the bust.

