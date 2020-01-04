COVID-19: Two New Deaths Reported In Ulster

Two new deaths from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported in Ulster, bringing the total number of deaths in the county to three.

Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan confirmed the two deaths on Tuesday, March 31, saying that both were men, one a 49-year-old from the town of New Paltz, and the other a 55-year-old man from the town of Plattekill.

"On behalf of the 180,000 residents of Ulster County, my deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of the individuals we have lost," Ryan said.

Ryan said the deaths are a stark reminder that residents need to do their part to stop the spread of the virus by maintaining social distancing and by "simply staying at home will save lives."

Currently, there are 215 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county.

For information, residents can visit ulstercountyny.gov/coronavirus , or call 845-443-8888.

