Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
News

COVID-19: Two New Deaths Reported In Ulster

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Two new deaths have been reported in Ulster County from the novel strain of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
Two new deaths have been reported in Ulster County from the novel strain of the coronavirus (COVID-19). Photo Credit: Pixabay

Two new deaths from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported in Ulster, bringing the total number of deaths in the county to three.

Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan confirmed the two deaths on Tuesday, March 31, saying that both were men, one a 49-year-old from the town of New Paltz, and the other a 55-year-old man from the town of Plattekill.

"On behalf of the 180,000 residents of Ulster County, my deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of the individuals we have lost," Ryan said.

Ryan said the deaths are a stark reminder that residents need to do their part to stop the spread of the virus by maintaining social distancing and by "simply staying at home will save lives."

Currently, there are 215 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county.

For information, residents can visit ulstercountyny.gov/coronavirus , or call 845-443-8888.

Related stories:

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.