COVID-19: Travelers From More States Added To NY/NJ/CT Quarantine List

Travelers from two more states with high positive testing rates for COVID-19 have now been added to the joint quarantine order of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

The new states added on Tuesday, Aug. 18 are Alaska and Delaware. No areas have been removed.

The quarantine applies to any person arriving from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day rolling average or a state with a 10 percent or higher positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average.

Those who have traveled to New York, New Jersey and Connecticut from those areas, all of which have significant community spread, are required to quarantine for 14 days.

The full, updated travel advisory list of 33 states and two territories is as follows:

Alaska

Alabama

Arkansas

Arizona

California

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Hawaii

Iowa

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maryland

Minnesota

Missouri

Mississippi

Montana

North Carolina

North Dakota

Nebraska

Nevada

Oklahoma

Puerto Rico

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Virginia

Virgin Islands

Wisconsin

The first quarantine order was issued on June 25, with eight states.

