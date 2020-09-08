COVID-19: Travelers From Four States Added To NY/NJ/CT Quarantine List

Travelers from four more states have been added to the COVID-19 joint quarantine list of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

The two states added on Tuesday, Sept. 8 are Delaware, Maryland, Ohio and West Virginia.

The quarantine applies to any person arriving from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day rolling average or a state with a 10 percent or higher positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average.

Those who have traveled to New York, New Jersey and Connecticut from those areas, all of which have significant community spread, are required to quarantine for 14 days.

The full, updated travel advisory list of 34 states and one territory is as follows:

Alaska,

Alabama,

Arkansas,

California,

Delaware,

Florida,

Georgia,

Guam,

Hawaii,

Iowa,

Idaho,

Illinois,

Indiana,

Kansas,

Kentucky,

Louisiana,

Maryland,

Minnesota,

Mississippi,

Missouri,

Montana,

Nebraska,

Nevada,

North Carolina,

North Dakota,

Ohio,

Oklahoma,

South Carolina,

South Dakota,

Tennessee,

Texas,

Utah,

Virginia,

West Virginia

Wisconsin.

The first quarantine order was on issued on June 25.

