COVID-19: Travelers From Four More States Added To NY/NJ/CT Quarantine List

Travelers from four more states with high positive testing rates for COVID-19 have now been added to the joint quarantine order for out-of-state travelers to New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

The newly-added states as of Tuesday, July 14 are Minnesota, New Mexico, Ohio and Wisconsin, bringing the total number of states on the list to 22.

Delaware, which had been added to the list a week ago along with Kansas and Oklahoma, has now been removed.

The quarantine applies to any person arriving from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day rolling average or a state with a 10 percent or higher positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average.

The full, updated list of states on the travel advisory is now:

Alabama

Arkansas

Arizona

California

Florida

Georgia

Iowa

Idaho

Kansas

Louisiana

Minnesota

Mississippi

North Carolina

New Mexico

Nevada

Ohio

Oklahoma

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Wisconsin

The first quarantine order was issued on June 25, with eight states.

