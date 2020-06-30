COVID-19: Travelers From Eight More States Will Be Required To Quarantine In NY/NJ/CT

Travelers from eight more states will be required to quarantine for 14 days in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
That means, as of Tuesday, June 30, there are 16 states that meet the criteria of significant community spread.
The newly added states are:
- California,
- Georgia,
- Iowa,
- Idaho,
- Louisiana,
- Mississippi,
- Nevada,
- Tennessee.
The eight states added earlier are:
- Alabama,
- Arizona,
- Florida,
- North Carolina,
- Nevada,
- South Carolina,
- Texas,
- Utah
Those states have a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day rolling average or a state with a 10 percent or higher positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average.
