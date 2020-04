COVID-19 Total Cases, Deaths Per County In NY/NJ/CT

The following are the latest number of total COVID-19 cases and deaths in New York City and surrounding counties in New York, Connecticut and New Jersey as of Monday, April 20.

New York

242,786 cases, 13,869 deaths (Note: Total number of deaths does not include those identified by health departments as believed to be linked to COVID-19, but who were not tested.)

New York City (five boroughs)

134,436 cases, 10,022 deaths

Nassau

30,013 cases, 1,281 deaths

Suffolk

26,888 cases, 825 deaths

Westchester

23,803 cases, 743 deaths

Rockland

9,364 cases, 297 deaths

Orange

6,379 cases, 168 deaths

Dutchess

2,240 cases, 49 deaths

Ulster

854 cases, 16 deaths

Putnam

592 cases, 36 deaths

Sullivan

537 cases, eight deaths

Connecticut

17,962 cases, 1,127 deaths

Fairfield County

7,434 cases, 447 deaths

Litchfield County

600 cases, 48 deaths

New Jersey

68,824 cases, 4,362 deaths

Bergen County

12,639 cases, 767 deaths

Hudson County

10,486 cases, 612 deaths

Essex County

10,304 cases, 740 deaths

Union County

9,609 cases, 372 cases

Passaic County

8,288 cases, 250 deaths

