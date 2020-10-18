Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
News

COVID-19: Tip From Rockland Leads To Shutdown Of Wedding With 10,000 Guests

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
COVID-19
COVID-19 Photo Credit: Pixabay

A tip from the Hudson Valley led to a crackdown on a wedding in which 10,000 were reportedly planning to attend amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ceremony, planned for the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn, was thwarted after New York State authorities got word of the wedding from the Rockland County Sheriff's Office, Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The sheriff's office warned Rockland residents not to attend since the event was in clear violation of state guidelines.

State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Ducker then issued the order prohibiting the gathering, scheduled for Monday, Oct. 19, from being held at its planned location, reportedly a synagogue belonging to the Satmar Hasidic sect.

The New York City Sheriff's Department served the order.

Though the planned site of the wedding was outside one of the state's "cluster zones," the projected attendance far exceeded state limits.

 "Look, you can get married, you just can't have 1,000 people at your wedding," Cuomo said, using 1,000 as a relative figure, instead of the specific 10,000 figure of those planning to attend the wedding.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.