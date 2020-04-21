Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: COVID-19: Rundown Of Total, New Cases Per County In New York
News

COVID-19: Three Westchester Residents, Including Doctor, Suing WHO For Alleged Cover-Up

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Three Westchester residents have filed suit againt the World Health Organization for covering up the severity of COVID-19.
Three Westchester residents have filed suit againt the World Health Organization for covering up the severity of COVID-19. Photo Credit: Pixabay

Three Westchester residents have filed suit against the World Health Organization (WHO), claiming an alleged cover-up of the severity of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The lead plaintiffs in the suit — Dr. Richard Kling and fellow New Rochelle resident Steve Rotker, and Gennaro Purchia, of Scarsdale — claim in the suit filed in federal court in White Plains on Monday, April 20, they were “injured and damaged by WHO’s negligent conduct," by covering up for China.

"The WHO mishandled and mismanaged the response to the discovery of the coronavirus, and upon information and belief, engaged in a cover-up of the COVID-19 pandemic in China generally," wrote Attorney Steven Bennet Blau, in the 21-page suit.

The suit seeks an unspecified amount of damages for what they called “incalculable” harm to the residents in Westchester County, especially in New Rochelle, which at one point had so many cases it was labeled a "containment zone" by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The suit also says WHO continues to defend its actions in relation to the spread of the virus, and at one time "admonished the Trump Administration that widespread travel bans and restrictions were not needed."

The WHO has not responded to the claim. But experts claim the organization is exempt from such suits under U.S. law.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.