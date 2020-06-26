Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
COVID-19: Three New Symptoms, Including Runny Nose, Added By CDC

Joe Lombardi
Novel coronavirus (COVID-19)
Novel coronavirus (COVID-19) Photo Credit: Pixabay

Three new symptoms of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been added by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

They are:

  • Congestion or runny nose
  • Nausea or vomiting
  • Diarrhea 

Symptoms already listed are:

  • Fever
  • Chills
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
  • Fatigue
  • Muscle or body aches
  • Headache
  • New loss of taste or smell
  • Sore throat

The list does not include all possible symptoms, the CDC notes.

The CDC had initially listed three symptoms for COVID-19: fever, cough and shortness of breath/difficulty breathing.

In late April, it added chills/repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell.

The CDC says that if someone is showing any of the below signs, that person should immediately seek emergency medical care:
  • Trouble breathing
  • Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
  • New confusion
  • Inability to wake or stay awake
  • Bluish lips or face

