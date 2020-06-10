COVID-19: Three New Schools In Area Go Remote Due To Exposure

Three new schools in the areas have announced closures for in-person learning due to COVID-19 exposure.

The school districts are now working closely with county health departments with contact tracing.

In Putnam County, Lakeview Elementary School and Mahopac Middle School in the Mahopac Central School District have shifted to remote learning for Tuesday, Oct. 6 and Wednesday, Oct. 7.

In Orange County, in the Monroe-Woodbury School District, Pine Tree Elementary school will be closed for the rest of this week due to a positive case and a presumed case of COVID-19.

"These individuals are currently isolating, and due to federal health privacy laws, further information about their identities cannot be released," Superintendent of Schools Elsie Rodriguez said.

All Pine Tree students and staff will be on a fully remote schedule from Tuesday, Oct. 6 through Friday, Oct. 9.

