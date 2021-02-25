COVID-19: Three New Hudson Valley Pop-Up Vaccination Sites To Open

Three new pop-up COVID-19 vaccination sites are being set up in the Hudson Valley this week to provide first doses to thousands of New Yorkers.

Those sites are:

Westchester County:

Mount Kisco Senior Center, Mount Kisco

Mulberry House Senior Center, in Middletown,

Newburgh Armory Unity Center, in Newburgh

Appointments have already been filled at each site.

They are among a dozen new community-based pop-up vaccination sites coming online this week at churches, community centers, public housing complexes, and cultural centers in downstate New York to “bolster the state’s commitment to ensuring fairness and equity in the vaccine distribution process.”

The sites are expected to vaccinate more than 3,700 people this week, with more sites expected to open up in the coming weeks. Since the community-based pop-up sites starting going online last month more than 46,000 New Yorkers have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that the sites will be re-established in three weeks to administer the second doses to those who receive the first this week.

"Community-based vaccination sites are a key component of New York's effort to ensure all eligible New Yorkers have a chance to get the vaccine quickly and fairly, right in their community," Cuomo said. "Social equity and fairness have been at the center of our response, but this isn't purely an access issue.

"We need New Yorkers to trust the vaccine and actually take it. We're tackling skepticism and distrust head-on through our local partnerships and pop-up sites and bringing the vaccine directly in the communities that have been hit hardest by this pandemic."

The pop-up sites receive a limited amount of the vaccine, which is earmarked for certain members of the community, officials noted.

Vaccination sites are planned for all 33 NYCHA Senior Housing Developments, and at more than 300 churches and cultural centers that volunteered to house the sites.

“COVID brought the ugly truth of inequity and inequality in this country to a tipping point," Cuomo said. "COVID has killed Black and Latino New Yorkers at a higher rate and that is why these community-based sites are one of New York's vaccine priorities.

“The light at the end of the tunnel is bright and getting brighter with each new location and each shot administered."

