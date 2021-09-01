COVID-19: Three New Cases Of More Contagious 'Super Strain' Of Virus Confirmed In NY

Three new cases of the COVID-19 variant so-called "Super Strain" that is said to be approximately 70 percent more contagious have now been confirmed in New York.

That brings to four the total number now reported in the state.

One of the new cases is on Long Island, in Nassau County. That case is a 64-year-old Massapequa man, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Saturday, Jan. 9.

The other two new cases are related to the state's first case - a Saratoga Springs man in his 60s who had been symptomatic and is now feeling better. That case was reported on Mondy, Jan. 4.

The man works at N. Fox Jewelers on Broadway in Saratoga Springs, which has been closed since Thursday, Dec. 24.

The case in Nassau County appears unrelated to the three cases in Saratoga Springs, Cuomo said.

In the United States, a total of 55 cases of the "Super Strain" have now been confirmed.

"Because the virus strain is more transmittable, it could lead to a higher infection rate and possibly a higher hospitalization rate," Cuomo said. "I ask New Yorkers to continue to do what is proven to reduce the spread. Wear a mask, social distance, and be cautious."

The first case in the United States was identified in Colorado on Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 29.

The strain was discovered in the United Kingdom before spreading to other European nations.

The UK variant has also been detected in Canada as well as Australia.

