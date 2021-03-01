Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
COVID-19: This Is When Children Can Start Getting The Vaccine, Fauci Says

Kristin Palpini
Dr. Anthony Fauci
Dr. Anthony Fauci Photo Credit: Wikipedia/The White House

An estimated timeline for when children and teens will be able to get COVID-19 vaccinated was recently laid out by Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Some of the youngest children won’t be vaccinated until 2022.

On Sunday, Feb. 28, Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said that high school students could begin receiving the vaccine in the fall.

Younger children, he said, will likely have to wait until early next year.

During an interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press” Fauci said that more research needs to be done to make sure the available COVID-19 vaccines are safe for children.

There are now three vaccines being distributed in the U.S. They are manufactured by Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and the most recently approved vaccine is by Johnson & Johnson.

"If you project realistically when we'll get enough data to be able to say that elementary school children will be able to be vaccinated, I would think that would be at the earliest the end of the year and very likely the first quarter of 2022," Fauci said, according to The Hill.

Meanwhile, the vaccination rollout has been slow going in Massachusetts where many people have reported difficulty finding a place where they can get inoculated, getting an appointment, and fluctuating supplies. 

