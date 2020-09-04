Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: COVID-19: State Launches Online Dashboard To Track Cases In Schools
News

COVID-19: Third Positive Case Confirmed At Exposure Site In Hudson Valley

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
COVID-19 Photo Credit: Pixabay
Holy Innocents Catholic Church, located at 431 Bedford Road in Pleasantville. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A second priest has tested positive for COVID-19 at a church in Westchester where many people were potentially exposed over four days of services.

There have now been three confirmed cases at Holy Innocents Catholic Church, located at 431 Bedford Road in Pleasantville: two priests and one church staffer.

Anyone who attended the following services must quarantine, as required by the New York State Department of Health, for 14 days (regardless of a negative COVID-19 test) from that last visit to the Church during these days:

  • Monday, Aug. 24 – Morning Mass
  • Tuesday, Aug. 25 – Morning Mass
  • Saturday, Aug. 29 – First Communion Ceremonies, All Masses
  • Sunday Aug. 30 – All Masses, Except for the 9 a.m. Mass

Testing will be done at Phelps Hospital, located nearby at 701 North Broadway. in Sleepy Hollow, according to the Westchester County Health Department.

Phelps is open Saturday, Sept. 5, Sunday, Sept. 6, and Monday, Sept. 7 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Patients should drive to Phelps Hospital and go towards the Emergency Department, then they will see signs for the testing tent. 

Stay in the car and drive in that direction until you reach the site, the health department said.

The patients should then identify themselves as part of the church cluster for testing.

No appointment is necessary.

Contacts of contacts, meaning secondary exposed people, are currently not at risk and do not have to quarantine.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.