COVID-19: These States Have Highest, Lowest Case Rates To Start November

The Northeast seems to be trending in the right direction when it comes to COVID cases to start out November.

New data from the CDC shows the states with the highest COVID cases reported in the last 7 days.

The 12 states with the highest number of new cases in the last week (per 100,000) are

New Hampshire: 622

North Dakota: 611

Montana: 866

Wyoming: 414

Alaska: 667

Minnesota: 2941

Maine: 1348

Idaho: 1244

Utah: 2152

Colorado: 2747

New Mexico: 1161

West Virginia 849

The states with the lowest amount of new cases were

Connecticut: 391

New Jersey: 1298

Maryland: 1496

Washington DC: 61

Mississippi: 365

Click here for the full map.

