Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: COVID-19: Delta Variant As Contagious As Chickenpox, Internal CDC Document Says
News

COVID-19: These NY Counties Should Resume Wearing Masks Indoors, CDC says

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Fully vaccinated people are urged to wear masks indoors in areas with "substantial" (orange) transmission, the CDC says. Photo Credit: CDC
A national map showing high transmission rates by county. Photo Credit: CDC

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has identified counties in New York state where masks should be worn indoors, according to new guidance prompted by a surge of COVID-19 cases due to the Delta variant.

The CDC announced earlier this week that people should return to wearing masks indoors in areas with “substantial” and “high” COVID-19 transmission.

As of Friday, July 30, the list of New York state counties where vaccinated people should resume wearing masks indoors is shown in the first image above.

Here's the rundown:

  • New York City (all five boroughs: Manhattan, Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens and Staten Island)
  • Long Island (both Nassau and Suffolk counties)
  • Westchester County
  • Orange County
  • Greene County
  • Saratoga County
  • Warren County

For a national map by county showing substantial and high transmission rates, click on the second image above or check the CDC website.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.