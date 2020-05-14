COVID-19: Test Kits Delivered To Rockland County Nursing Homes

Eight nursing homes received free novel coronavirus (COVID-19) testing kits provided by the state.

The eight Rockland County homes were part of an effort by local leaders and health officials to protects residents and employees who have been hard hit by COVID-19.

The test kits were provided by the state and allocated based on the number of staff members at each facility, said John Lyons, spokesman for the county.

Personnel with the Office of Fire and Emergency Services delivered the kits on Thursday, May 14.

An order earlier this month issued by Gov. Andrew Cuomo requires periodic COVID-19 testing of all personnel in nursing homes and adult care facilities due to the high number of deaths.

“ While the County of Rockland does not have any direct oversight of these facilities, we are doing everything in our power to help protect residents," said Rockland County Executive Ed Day. 'We know how difficult and worrying this situation is with family members unable to visit their loved ones."

The Rockland County Department of Health will follow up with each facility to ensure testing is being done, Day added.

In addition to administering the testing themselves, nursing home and elder healthcare facilities can also direct their employees to other testing sites, as long as they provide proof of testing and the results.

The following facilities were provided with COVID-19 test kits:

Friedwald Center

Pine Valley

Northern Manor

Northern Metropolitan

Northern Riverview

The Willows at Ramapo

Tolstoy Foundation

Nyack Ridge

Employees at the facilities can inquire about testing by calling 888-364-3065.

