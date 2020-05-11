COVID-19: Teachers, Student Test Positive At Hudson Valley School

Another student at a Westchester school has tested positive for COVID-19 and may have exposed teachers and a staff member, according to district officials.

Interim New Rochelle Schools Superintendent Alex Marrero announced that a “Cohort A” student at Columbus Elementary School has tested positive for the virus this week, forcing the district to make adjustments.

The student was last in the building on Monday, Nov. 2, and his classmates, as well as two teachers and one support staff member, were potentially impacted by exposure to the virus.

Anyone who came into contact with the student within the infectious period - 48 hours prior to the onset of symptoms - has been notified by the district about their potential exposure and have been instructed to stay home until given the green light to return.

Those exposed will not be permitted to re-enter the building until they receive further notice from Westchester County or New York State health officials.

Marrero said that “Cohort B” students who have the same teacher as the student who tested positive are being taught remotely until the teacher is cleared to return to the classroom.

No other classes were impacted, and custodial crews have sanitized and done a deep clean of the one classroom the student exposed to the virus.

“New York State Contact Tracers are expected to communicate with the individuals impacted during the contact tracing process,” Marrero said in a message to the community. “The district requires a release from isolation or quarantine before readmitting anyone to the building following COVID-19 infection or exposure.

“The district is coordinating with the Westchester County Department of Health and is following guidance from the NYS Department of Health to ensure the health and safety of our community.”

