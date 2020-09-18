COVID-19: SUNY Oswego Goes To Remote Learning As Cases Climb To 82

SUNY Oswego is suspending in-person learning for two weeks as the number of COVID-19 cases on campus continues to grow.

The move, announced Friday, Sept. 18, takes effect on Saturday, Sept. 19.

"While we have not reached the infection rate thresholds of the 100 individuals or 5 percent of the total on-campus population specified by the New York State Department of Health in the 'Interim Guidance for Higher Education during the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency,' after consultation with SUNY Chancellor James Malatras, we have decided to stop face-to-face classes voluntarily," University President Deborah F. Stanley said in a statement.

Stanley said the university is so close to the cap of 100 it "seems inevitable we will pass it" before Friday, Sept. 25.

SUNY Oswego is now reporting 82 positive cases.

"In that light, we determined that taking a pause in order to manage the virus with the goal of containing it on our campus is best for our entire college community," she said.

Last weekend, SUNY Oswego suspended many on-campus activities that the New York State Department of Health’s interim guidance suggests as part of a 14-day pause — including athletics, extracurricular programs, in-person dining, and other non-essential student activities.

