Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
News

COVID-19: Study Reveals Who's Most At Risk For Breakthrough Infections

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Photo Credit: Flickr US Secretary of Defense

Researchers have identified groups of vaccinated people who may be the most at risk for suffering severe outcomes from COVID-19 breakthrough infections.

According to a report from Medical News Today, the study looked at more than 6 million people who have received one or two doses of COVID-19 vaccine in the United Kingdom. 

One of the paper's co-authors, Dr. Aziz Sheikh, said only a small number of the more than 5 million people who received two vaccine doses remained at risk for COVID-19 hospitalization and death after being vaccinated.

"We saw relatively few deaths in individuals who had received the second dose of the vaccine (4% of all covid-19 related deaths); therefore, most information about associations between predictors and mortality came from individuals who had received only one dose," the researchers wrote.

The researchers were able to identify which groups might be most at risk for hospitalization and death, and who might benefit from vaccine boosters and new treatments.

Medical News Today reported that researchers found the following groups of people are at higher risk for severe COVID-19 infections:

  • People with Down syndrome
  • People who have had a kidney transplant
  • People with sickle cell disease
  • Residents of care homes
  • People receiving chemotherapy
  • People who have had a recent bone marrow transplant or solid organ transplant
  • People with HIV or AIDS
  • People with dementia
  • People with Parkinson’s disease
  • People with several rare neurological conditions
  • People with cirrhosis

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.