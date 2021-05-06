COVID-19: Stop & Shop Now Offering Same-Day Vaccinations

Stop & Shop has become the latest to begin offering walk-in, same-day COVID-19 vaccines.

In an effort to expand vaccination efforts, the grocery giant announced that it has the supply to begin offering either the two-dose Moderna or one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine at its more than 250 pharmacies to all eligible customers.

Customers can still schedule an appointment online, but they are no longer required to receive an immunization. Anyone who gets a first dose of Moderna will have their second appointment scheduled on location following the administration of the shot.

During immunization at Stop & Shop, customers will be required to wear PPE and pharmacists will be equipped with masks, gloves, and face shields.

The pharmacy team then utilizes the same disinfection protocols for all patients, disinfecting and sanitizing between each patient.

Customers have been instructed to bring ID and insurance information when seeking a vaccine.

According to Katie Thornell, the Director of Pharmacy Operations at Stop & Shop, customers can now walk in and receive a COVID-19 vaccine at any pharmacy location without scheduling an appointment in advance, though the availability of the vaccine to walk-ins will be determined by supply levels in each store.

“Stop & Shop has been proud to support our communities throughout the pandemic, most recently by administering the COVID-19 vaccine,” she said.

“We are prepared to continue helping members of the community protect themselves against COVID-19 by allowing all customers 18 and older the convenience of walking into any of our pharmacies to receive their immunization without needing to schedule an appointment in advance.”

