COVID-19: State Police Announce Precautionary Measures

New York State Police are implementing precautionary measures to ensure the safety of troopers and the communities they serve amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

With hundreds of New Yorkers testing positive for novel coronavirus, New York State Police announced new steps it is taking to help stop the spread of the virus.

When placing an emergency call to State Police, callers have been advised to caution dispatchers if anyone in the residence is experiencing any flu-like symptoms, which would help first responders prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Additionally, all State Police barracks have suspended the employment of fingerprinting and child safety seat checks. Both will be suspended for the foreseeable future.

“Public safety is a mission priority for our troopers,” the department stated. “While we understand that suspending these services is an inconvenience to the public, this is an extraordinary circumstance. The State Police are committed to doing what we can to assist the State’s emergency response to COVID-19.”

