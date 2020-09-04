COVID-19: State Launches Online Dashboard To Track Cases In Schools

With schools reopening with either hybrid or remote learning plans in place, the state has set up its latest COVID-19 dashboard to help parents and educators monitor the number of cases connected to students and teachers.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that New York school districts will be required to provide the Department of Health with daily COVID-19 data regarding people who test positive in each school building beginning Tuesday, Sept. 8.

The dashboard will be launched and made public here as of Wednesday, Sept. 9, when most schools will be back in session. Schools are required to send the data and a link to the dashboard must be posted on their website and updated daily during the pandemic.

"Many of the school districts have testing protocols that will be in place as part of their plans, but as I've said from the beginning, those plans are only as good as their implementation," Cuomo said.

"Parents and teachers are understandably concerned about schools reopening. Dr. (Howard) Zucker and the State Department of Health will set up a dashboard for teachers and parents, so they know exactly what's happening in their schools.

Cuomo said that he wants the new dashboard to assuage certain concerns that have stemmed from some wary of reopening schools as the state continues to combat the spread of COVID-19.

“I hope this will give teachers and parents some confidence that the plans are being implemented and if there's a positive case,” he added. “they will know and DOH will know and the locals can respond quickly."

