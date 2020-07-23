COVID-19: State Launches New Diagnostic Testing Site In Rockland

COVID-19 diagnostic testing site has been launched in the Hudson Valley as New York continues combating the virus.

In coordination with Good Samaritan Hospital, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that they would be opening up a new testing site in Rockland County in the Town of Ramapo, which has been impacted by the outbreak of COVID-19.

Cuomo said that the clinic at the Ramapo Cultural Arts Center at 64 North Main Street in Spring Valley. It will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays.

“We expected the infection rate to go up after we reopened,” he said. “We thought we could control it, but we thought it would go up.

“Actually it hasn't even gone up, it's gone down,” Cuomo added. “So we are doing better than we had anticipated, and the phased reopening worked. We still are very concerned about the growing number across the country.”

